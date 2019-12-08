Rangers drew at Aberdeen in a tricky away fixture during midweek fixtures, while Celtic narrowly avoided a shock home draw with relegation-battlers Hamilton thanks to a stoppage time Scott Brown winner.

What time is Rangers v Celtic?

Rangers v Celtic will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 8th December 2019.

How to watch Rangers v Celtic on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 1:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Since finally breaking Celtic’s dominance last December, Rangers have injected life back into the Old Firm.

Each side has won twice in the last four meetings, but the form of Alfredo Morelos should give Steven Gerrard’s men plenty of hope going into this one.

The Colombian has netted nine goals in seven games across all competitions and may prove the difference in a game that could easily swing either way.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Celtic