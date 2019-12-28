What time is Norwich v Tottenham?

Norwich v Tottenham will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 28th December 2019.

How to watch Norwich v Tottenham on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Spurs have started sluggishly in recent games but Dele Alli’s continued excellence shone through against Brighton to secure the win.

Norwich are winless in six and are now rooted to the bottom of the table following Watford’s upsurge in form.

They have produced big performances at Carrow Road – none more so than their win over Manchester City – but Spurs have enough firepower to quash hopes of an upset.

Prediction: Norwich 1-3 Tottenham