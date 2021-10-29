What channel is Newcastle v Chelsea Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle United are looking for their first win of the season – but they may struggle to find it in their upcoming match against European champions Chelsea.

The Blues are comfortably sat atop of the Premier League table, a far cry from the position of the Magpies who are perched in 19th place.

Thomas Tuchel’s men achieved their latest victory against Southampton on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup, and will likely bring out some key players in an attempt to gain some distance in the title race.

Newcastle, however, are coming off a draw against Crystal Palace, their fourth draw after a rough start to the season.

With Graeme Jones taking over on an interim basis following Steve Bruce’s departure, Newcastle fans will surely be hoping that is not the only change that takes place this game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Chelsea?

Newcastle v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 30th October 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Chelsea will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Tottenham v Man Utd at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Newcastle v Chelsea online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Newcastle v Chelsea team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Darlow; Clark, Lascelles, Manquillo; Ritchie, Almiron, Hayden, Longstaff, Willock; Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Havertz

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Newcastle v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Newcastle v Chelsea

Newcastle is getting desperate to give the fans something to cheer about, but the long-awaited victory won’t come this Saturday.

Chelsea thrashed Norwich 7-0 in their last Premier League game, and while the Magpies may put up a bit more of a fight they’ll struggle to stop the Blues racking up at least a few goals.

With Chelsea’s defence on form also with plenty of clean sheets this season, Newcastle will have to continue searching for both a new leader and a victory.

Our prediction: Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea (6/1 at bet365)

