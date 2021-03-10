What channel is Newcastle v Aston Villa Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa will hope to leapfrog Liverpool into eighth place in the Premier League on Friday night by overcoming out-of-form Newcastle.

Advertisement

Villa are winless in two outings, but can edge in front of the defending champions on goal difference heading into the weekend with a win at St James’ Park.

Newcastle sit just one point above the drop zone and have won only two of their last 16 Premier League fixtures.

Toon boss Steve Bruce has overseen back-to-back draws against Wolves and West Brom of late, and would probably take another point from a clash with a third straight Midlands club.

But Villa will likely prove tough to handle on Friday, as Dean Smith seeks to ignite a spring march on the Premier League’s European spots.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Aston Villa on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Newcastle v Aston Villa on TV?

Newcastle v Aston Villa will take place on Friday 12th March 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Aston Villa will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Newcastle v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Newcastle v Aston Villa team news

Newcastle: Bruce is without influential trio Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin for this clash, while Fabian Schar is still sidelined with a knee injury.

The lack of firepower exposed in the 0-0 draw with West Brom is a major concern for the manager. Joelinton should start but Ryan Fraser may drop to the bench.

Aston Villa: Smith will hope Jack Grealish passes a late fitness test to feature here, while there is greater optimism that Anwar El Ghazi, Bertrand Traore, Morgan Sanson and Kortney Hause will be available.

Wesley remains sidelined, while this tie comes a week too soon for Matty Cash.

Newcastle v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (11/4) Draw (13/5) Aston Villa (19/20)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Aston Villa

Newcastle looked bereft of ideas in the goalless draw to West Brom last time out and now face a team with much greater attacking depth in Villa.

When these sides met in January it was Traore and Ollie Watkins who eased Villa to a routine 2-0 victory, restricting the Toon to just one shot on target.

Friday’s game is likely to follow the same pattern. Smith will expect his attacking arsenal to breach Newcastle’s rickety defence early and hold on for three points.

Our prediction: Newcastle 0-2 Aston Villa (9/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.