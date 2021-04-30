What channel is Newcastle v Arsenal Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal’s domestic campaign is limping to a sorry conclusion as boss Mikel Arteta draws focus on the Europa League instead, and their last chance at securing Champions League football for next season.

The Gunners came into the weekend 10th in the division with just five Premier League fixtures remaining and on a two-game winless streak.

Last week’s 1-0 loss to Everton compounded the misery at the Emirates, but Arteta hopes advancing to the Europa League final this May will pave over the cracks exposed by a gruelling domestic campaign.

It means Sunday’s tie with Newcastle could be another sorry affair for the London club. Newcastle are in high spirits after going four games unbeaten to pull away from the relegation zone.

It appears as though Steve Bruce’s troops will survive the drop this term and will be looking for another scalp after holding Liverpool to a 1-1 draw last time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Arsenal on TV?

Newcastle v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 2nd May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Arsenal will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Newcastle v Arsenal team news

Newcastle: Last weekend’s hero Joe Willock cannot play against his parent club, while Jamaal Lascelles won’t be back from injury until later in May.

Ryan Fraser, Karl Darlow and Isaac Hayden are out, while Bruce is waiting on an update on Fabian Schar, who is only just reigning match fitness.

Arsenal: David Luiz could feature here but may not be risked, while Kieran Tierney is still a fortnight off his comeback from injury.

Arteta may opt against using Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette in the hope the pair can both bet fit for their Europa League semi-final second leg against Villarreal on Thursday.

Newcastle v Arsenal odds

Our prediction: Newcastle v Arsenal

Newcastle’s resurgence in recent weeks is a testament to their team togetherness and they thoroughly deserved the point at Anfield last time out. Whether they can pinch all three against Arsenal on Sunday remains to be seen, but Bruce will be confident.

After all, Arsenal’s domestic campaign is all-but over and attention is fully focused on the Europa League and Thursday’s second leg against Villarreal.

Arteta will probably make changes here and Arsenal do have plenty of exciting young talent that is arguably performing better than the more experienced players this term. But with Newcastle on this sort of form, the hosts will hope to claim victory.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal (14/1 at bet365)

