What channel is Netherlands v Czech Republic Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Netherlands will expect to maintain their winning streak at Euro 2020 and bypass Czech Republic in style on Sunday to make the quarter-finals of a major tournament for the first time since crashing at the semis of the 2014 World Cup.

The Dutch have been in emphatic form so far this summer, winning all three of their Euro 2020 fixtures in the group stage and scoring a tournament-high eight goals.

Georginio Wijnaldum already boasts three strikes for the Dutch and the captain will likely look to run the show once again versus a Czech side who have themselves impressed in patches.

Czech Republic stunned Scotland in their opening fixture, took a point off Croatia and ran England close to finish second in Group D and book this contest against the high-flying Dutch.

Netherlands are favourites heading into the clash but have lost their last two meetings with the Czechs and may be pushed hard on the Wembley turf here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands v Czech Republic on TV and online.

When is Netherlands v Czech Republic on TV?

Netherlands v Czech Republic will take place on Sunday 27th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Netherlands v Czech Republic will kick off at 5pm.

Games throughout the knockout stage will kick off at 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the semi-finals and final will occupy the later time slot.

What TV channel is Netherlands v Czech Republic on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 4:15pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Netherlands v Czech Republic online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Netherlands v Czech Republic team news

Netherlands: Luuk de Jong is carrying a knee injury and may not feature here but apart from that Frank de Boer has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Wijnaldum will start in the middle, with Frenkie De Jong and Marten de Roon likely anchoring the midfield. Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst should lead the line.

Czech Republic: Jan Boril picked up two bookings in the group stage and so is suspended here but otherwise Jaroslav Silhavy has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Vladimir Darida should play behind lone striker Patrik Schick once again, while Tomas Soucek will marshal the midfield.

Netherlands v Czech Republic odds

Our prediction: Netherlands v Czech Republic

The Czechs have fared well in this tournament but this may be the end of the road for Soucek, Schick and co. After all, for all their solidity in midfield and threat going forward, Czech Republic offered very little against England last time out.

And the same could well be witnessed on Sunday when Netherlands come out looking to impose their game on their opponents.

Wijnaldum should again run the show and find the likes of Denzel Dumfries and Patrick van Aanholt available in the wide positions. While the Dutch are unlikely to win Euro 2020, they should progress here.

Our prediction: Netherlands 2-0 Czech Republic (15/2 at bet365)

