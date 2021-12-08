What channel is Napoli v Leicester Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester have pulled a total U-turn in their Europa League fixtures on TV lately ahead of their final clash with Napoli.

The Foxes won just one of their opening four matches, but a big victory over Legia Warsaw has launched them to the summit of Group C.

However, any of the four teams could still qualify. Leicester sit top on eight points, Spartak Moscow and Napoli are tied on seven and Legia are rooted with six.

A point for Leicester would guarantee them a place in the knockouts as that would place them ahead of Napoli and, obviously, the other two teams can’t win the same game.

Napoli won’t be easily to pin down though. They suffered a shock defeat to Spartak Moscow last time out but sit third in Serie A, just two points off the top.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Napoli v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Napoli v Leicester?

Napoli v Leicester will take place on Thursday 9th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for more times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Napoli v Leicester will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Tottenham v Rennes in the Europa Conference League.

What TV channel is Napoli v Leicester on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Napoli v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Napoli v Leicester team news

Napoli predicted XI: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus; Malcuit, Demme, Zielinski, Rui; Lozano, Mertens, Politano

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare; Perez, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Napoli v Leicester odds

bet365 odds: Napoli (23/20) Draw (13/5) Leicester (9/4)*

Our prediction: Napoli v Leicester

What a showdown this could be between two sides who can’t afford to lose this one.

If either side wins, they will qualify for the Europa League. If either side loses, the likelihood is that they’ll be going home.

Jamie Vardy was rested at the weekend by Brendan Rodgers so take that as a sign he will start fit, fresh and firing on Thursday.

Our prediction: Napoli 1-1 Leicester (6/1 at bet365)

