What channel is Morecambe v Newport County League Two play-off final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The League Two play-off final is shaping up to be a firecracker of a game, as Morecambe and Newport County square up to each other at Wembley this weekend.

Morecambe missed out on automatic promotion to League One by a single point and will be determined not to let their season go to waste.

The Shrimps dug deep against Tranmere in the semi-finals to narrowly secure safe passage through to the showpiece game.

Newport endured a wild ride to the final, after winning 2-0 in their first leg against Forest Green Rovers, before being defeated 4-2 in normal time during the second clash thanks to a last-gasp Jamille Matt strike.

The tie went to extra time, where veteran striker Nicky Maynard struck a dramatic winner in the 119th minute to lose the game 4-3, but win the tie 5-3 on aggregate.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Morecambe v Newport County on TV and online.

When is Morecambe v Newport County on TV?

Morecambe v Newport County will take place on Monday 31st May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Morecambe v Newport County will kick off at 3pm.

The game takes place after the Championship and League One play-off finals this weekend.

What TV channel is Morecambe v Newport County on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 2:30pm.

How to live stream Morecambe v Newport County online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Morecambe v Newport County team news

Morecambe predicted XI: Letheren; Cooney, Knight-Percival, Lavelle, Gibson; Songo’o, Diagouraga; McAlinden, Wildig, Gomes; Stockton.

Newport County predicted XI: King; Shephard, Bennett, Demetriou; Lewis, Hartigan, Sheehan, Dolan, Haynes, Taylor, Collins.

Morecambe v Newport County odds

Our prediction: Morecambe v Newport County

This one could very easily go either way. Morecambe barely saw the ball in their semi-final clashes but found a way to win, while Newport powered their way to victory by any means necessary.

Former Morecambe striker Kevin Ellison made headlines this season, when the 42-year-old scored against his old club for Newport and celebrated wildly in front of Shrimps’ boss Derek Adams, after claiming his former manager disrespected him by letting him leave.

He will be determined to taste another dose of revenge this weekend on the big stage.

Newport have already done the double over Morecambe in the league this season and have won their last three matches in a row against the Shrimps. They have every chance of extending that run.

Our prediction: Morecambe 1-2 Newport County (17/2 at bet365)

