What channel is Man Utd v West Ham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will look to go nine Premier League fixtures without defeat and pick up three points against high-flying West Ham on Sunday.

United beat Manchester City 2-0 last weekend and a victory here could aid their prospects of securing Champions League football for next season.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to be wary of what former United boss David Moyes will bring to Old Trafford as the Hammers seek to break into the top four themselves.

West Ham beat Leeds 2-0 last time out and have lost just one of their last six league games.

These sides battled out a 0-0 draw over 90 minutes in their recent FA Cup encounter before the Red Devils progressed in extra time thanks to a Scott McTominay goal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v West Ham on TV?

Man Utd v West Ham will take place on Sunday 14th March 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v West Ham will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Man Utd v West Ham team news

Man Utd: Solskjaer could have Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford back in his XI for the weekend, while Edinson Cavani should also be fully fit – just in time too, as Anthony Martial left the field with an injury during the midweek Europa League game.

David De Gea is expected to miss the tie for personal reasons, while Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata and Phil Jones remain sidelined.

West Ham: Loanee Jesse Lingard cannot face his parent club, while Arthur Masuaku isn’t expected to recover from a knee injury until April.

Moyes could have Ryan Fredericks and Darren Randolph available, but Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko are ruled out.

Man Utd v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v West Ham

Both sides are carrying injuries heading into this encounter and West Ham should certainly be the fresher of the two teams, considering United hosted AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday.

And we can expect another tight game here at Old Trafford akin to the FA Cup clash between Solskjaer and Moyes last month.

Don’t be surprised if there are few goalmouth chances. West Ham will need Tomas Soucek and Mark Noble to perform as they did against Leeds last time out. If United are to win this it may have to be something special from Bruno Fernandes or Rashford.

Our prediction: Man Utd 1-0 West Ham (15/2 at bet365)

