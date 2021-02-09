What channel is Man Utd v West Ham FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United continue their FA Cup journey with a clash against West Ham as both teams harbour hopes of silverware in 2020/21.

The Red Devils enter the week of FA Cup fixtures on the back of a mixed run of results, including a defeat to Sheffield Utd, 9-0 thrashing of Southampton and 3-3 draw with Everton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen to breed a winning mentality at Old Trafford across all competitions as the season approaches the final third.

West Ham are flying along in 2020/21 and currently occupy sixth place, despite being held to a frustrating goalless draw by Fulham at the weekend.

The Hammers haven’t recorded a trophy since winning the FA Cup back in 1980 and will be determined to end the drought.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v West Ham on TV?

Man Utd v West Ham will take place on Tuesday 9th February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v West Ham will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this week including Everton v Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

What TV channel is Man Utd v West Ham on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7pm.

How to live stream Man Utd v West Ham online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v West Ham team news

Man Utd predicted XI: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford, Cavani.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio.

Man Utd v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v West Ham

Both sides can say they are pleased with their campaign so far, yet both will need to maintain their focus in order to continue their overall upward trajectories.

The FA Cup can be a terrific arena to build momentum, confidence and ultimately record tangible silverware.

West Ham fans would love to see Moyes go all-out for the trophy given the fact that their top-half ambitions remain very much on course, but Man Utd have plenty of strength in depth and may edge the game on that basis.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 West Ham (15/2 at bet365)

