What channel is Man Utd v Villarreal Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United head into a grudge match with Villarreal at Old Trafford as Champions League fixtures on TV return this week.

United were defeated by Villarreal in the Europa League final following an epic penalty shootout earlier in 2021, a result which saw the Spanish side qualify for this season’s Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men secured Champions League football based on their Premier League performance last season and fate paired the sides once more in the group stages.

United have struggled in the last two weeks with three defeats out of four games in that time. They were humbled by Young Boys, West Ham and Aston Villa in the Champions League, Carabao Cup and Premier League respectively.

Solskjaer faces increased pressure, particularly as he boasts Cristiano Ronaldo at his disposal, but a victory here would go some way towards putting his team back on the right rails.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Villarreal on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Villarreal?

Man Utd v Villarreal will take place on Wednesday 29th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Villarreal will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Juventus v Chelsea.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Villarreal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v Villarreal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Villarreal team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo

Villarreal predicted XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, A. Moreno; Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros; Danjuma, Alcacer, Pino

Man Utd v Villarreal odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v Villarreal

Villarreal will rock up to Old Trafford with ‘Europa League winners’ badges emblazoned on their shirts, and United players must harness any residual frustration to motivate them further in this one.

The La Liga side has drawn five of its six games in the league so far this term. They’re one of just four undefeated sides in La Liga after six games.

United have struggled for goals aside from Ronaldo since his arrival. Jesse Lingard is the only other United player to find the net as well as Ronaldo since CR7’s dazzling debut display.

Finding the right balance with him in the team will be crucial to success in 2021/22

Our prediction: Man Utd 1-1 Villarreal (15/2 at bet365).

