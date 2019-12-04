Tottenham have sprung into life thanks to Dele Alli and Son Heung-Min's terrific form since Mourinho took charge.

Man Utd continue to struggle in mid-table after failing to beat newly-promoted duo Sheffield United and Aston Villa in back-to-back games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Tottenham game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

What time is Man Utd v Tottenham?

Man Utd v Tottenham will kick off at 7:30pm on Wednesday 4th December 2019.

How to watch Man Utd v Tottenham on Amazon Prime

You can watch Man Utd v Tottenham on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don't have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Everything about this game screams 'must-watch' with both teams boasting improved attacking displays while completely neglecting their defensive duties in recent weeks.

The Mourinho factor will bring an extra sizzle to the game, particularly with VAR now in operation – expect fireworks.

As for the result, United fail to inspire any confidence right now, though Spurs have rediscovered their verve and have enough to take this one.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Tottenham