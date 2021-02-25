What channel is Man Utd v Real Sociedad Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will already feel they have one foot in the Europa League last-16 when they take on Real Sociedad on Thursday boasting a 4-0 aggregate lead from last week’s tie.

United claimed the heaviest victory of all the Europa League fixtures a week ago as Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James put them on course for the next round.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have since beaten Newcastle 3-1 in the Premier League and the boss looks likely to make changes to his XI for this clash, with half an eye on Chelsea at the weekend.

Sociedad arrive in Manchester having reacted to last week’s defeat with a 4-0 thumping themselves of La Liga side Alaves.

The Spanish outfit may struggle to create many chances against the Red Devils but will hope Solskjaer’s jumbled XI will even out the contest somewhat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Real Sociedad on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Real Sociedad on TV?

Man Utd v Real Sociedad will take place on Thursday 25th February 2021.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Real Sociedad will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Arsenal v Benfica, which kicks off at 5:55pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Real Sociedad on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Man Utd v Real Sociedad online

Man Utd v Real Sociedad team news

Man Utd: Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek are doubts for this tie, while Paul Pogba and Phil Jones are definitely ruled out. There remains concern over Scott McTominay’s fitness as well.

Solskjaer may decide to rest the likes of Rashford and Fernandes, so expect to see James, Mason Greenwood and potentially even defender Axel Tuanzebe starting. Amad and Shola Shoretire are in the squad.

Real Sociedad: Joseba Zaldua has a hamstring injury and so won’t feature, while fellow defender Robin Le Normand is suspended.

David Silva and Adnan Januzaj could both start on their returns to Manchester.

Man Utd v Real Sociedad odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v Real Sociedad

Manchester United should have no real problem dealing with this fixture, especially with Sociedad suffering injuries and suspensions last week.

Solskjaer will expect to see his side dominate from the off, and it is a good chance for the likes of James, Fred and Juan Mata to stake a claim for the first team.

This might not be a thrilling encounter but United will get the job done and then turn their attentions to Chelsea on Sunday.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-0 Real Sociedad (10/1 at bet365)

