Patchy results have so far blighted United's season but they stable in Europe.

On Thursday the Red Devils host a Partizan side they beat 1-0 in Belgrade just two weeks ago.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Partizan game on TV and online.

What time is the Man Utd v Partizan game?

Man Utd v Partizan will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 7th November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man Utd v Partizan

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch Man Utd v Partizan in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Manchester United were outplayed by Bournemouth in their defeat at the weekend and need a response here.

And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should get it against a Partizan team that threw their all into this reverse clash and still came up short.

United beat Partizan in Belgrade thanks to an Anthony Martial penalty. It wasn't pretty but it was enough for three points.

United have delivered results in Europe even if the performances haven't been the most exciting for their fans.

A win here would almost certainly secure their safe passage to the knockout stage and right now that's what Solskjaer needs.

United will win but it may not be conformable.

Prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Partizan