What channel is Man Utd v Man City Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The Manchester derby is the showpiece game of this weekend’s Premier League TV schedule with both clubs eager for a return to consistent winning ways

Manchester United picked up a crucial 3-0 victory over Tottenham to end a barren winless streak and backed it up with a draw against Atalanta during the midweek European clashes.

The good news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is that his reliance on older, wiser heads is paying dividends. Edinson Cavani looked superb against Spurs and Cristiano Ronaldo notched two more goals on the continent to rescue another point for his team.

Manchester City are by no means in free-fall or even trouble, but they don’t quite boast the same swagger as recent seasons without Sergio Aguero leading the line.

Pep Guardiola’s men were humbled by a refreshed Crystal Palace last time out, but City haven’t quite found top gear in 2021/22 with Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish among those yet to set the league alight.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Man City on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Man City?

Man Utd v Man City will take place on Saturday 6th November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including West Ham v Liverpool on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man Utd v Man City team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire; Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, Shaw; Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Jesus, Foden, Grealish

Man Utd v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (15/4) Draw (3/1) Man City (7/10)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Man City

Most people will probably tip City to walk this one based on the narrative swirling around United, but don’t be so sure.

Solskjaer has a penchant for turning up in the biggest games. Of course, this isn’t always true (a cursory glance at that Liverpool result proves it’s not a guarantee) but his United team boasts a strong record against City. United have lost just one of eight Manchester derby clashes with Ole at the wheel.

City lack a focal point and desperately need De Bruyne to hit top gear this season. Overall, they’re a stronger team with a stronger identity, but United boast the match-winners, the individual talents capable of flipping games on their head with one chance.

Our prediction: Man Utd 1-1 Man City (15/2 at bet365)

