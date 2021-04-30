What channel is Man Utd v Liverpool Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool are in desperate need of a result when they rock up at Old Trafford on Sunday seeking to end a two-game winless streak that has put their top-four hopes for this season into severe jeopardy.

The Reds come into the weekend sixth in the table and four points off the Champions League spots, with just five Premier League fixtures remaining.

West Ham and Chelsea stand in Jurgen Klopp’s way of nailing Champions League football for next season – and Manchester United would dearly love to deny their rivals that privilege.

United drew at Leeds last time out to end a five-game winning streak in the top flight that has all-but secured them a second-place finish to the season.

But boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will likely have to tinker his XI somewhat as he prepares for United’s Europa League semi-final second leg against Roma on Thursday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Liverpool on TV?

Man Utd v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 2nd May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Newcastle v Arsenal, which kicks off at 2pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man Utd v Liverpool team news

Man Utd: Phil Jones and Anthony Martial are out of this contest with long-term injuries.

Dean Henderson will return to the side after nailing down the No.1 spot for Premier League games while Eric Bailly will hope to feature here.

Liverpool: This clash comes a fortnight too soon for Jordan Henderson to feature, but Nat Phillips may be fit to return from a hamstring issue.

Long-term absentees Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are all still out, while Divock Origi and Caoimhin Kelleher will miss this tie.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Liverpool

United may have one eye on Tuesday’s Europa League semi-final second leg but Solskjaer will have his men ready for this clash. Expect a steady game akin to the 0-0 draw played out between these sides back in January.

The hosts don’t need to risk too much as they are comfortable in second place, so the impetus is on Liverpool to attack and bring the game to United. How much free rein Klopp gives his troops remains to the seen, but at this stage of the season Liverpool need to take risks.

That strategy could pay off or work in United’s favour, depending on how clinical the likes of Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota are. Solskjaer will likely be the more conservative tactician and salvage a point.

Our prediction: Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool (13/2 at bet365)

