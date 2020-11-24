A return to Champions League fixtures come as a relief to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. If United can record a win here to speed up the qualification process, it could take some of the weight from his shoulders.

United were defeated 2-1 in Istanbul several weeks ago as former Chelsea and Newcastle striker Demba Ba pounced on some woeful defending from a corner and Edin Visca landed the killer blow before Anthony Martial's consolation strike.

Solskjaer's men still sit top of Group H, but one result could flip everything with just three points separating all four teams.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Istanbul Basaksehir on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Istanbul Basaksehir on TV?

Man Utd v Istanbul Basaksehir will take place on Tuesday 24th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Istanbul Basaksehir will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Istanbul Basaksehir on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

How to live stream Man Utd v Istanbul Basaksehir online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Istanbul Basaksehir team news

Man Utd: Dean Henderson is set to start in place of David De Gea, as he did during the reverse fixture.

Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood are back in contention to start, while Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay could all come into the starting XI.

Istanbul Basaksehir: Enzo Crivelli and Junior Caicara will both miss out due to injury. Former United right-back Rafael will replace the latter in defence.

Ex-Spurs midfielder Nacer Chadli is back in contention and could start, while Mehmet Topal is eligible to start despite being sent off at the weekend. His ban only applies to domestic games.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Istanbul Basaksehir

Solskjaer's team talk should write itself. The defeat in Istanbul should be motivation enough for United's stars to react with a big display.

A number of stars are back in contention, and almost all of them have a point to prove. Cavani will see this as an opportunity to stake a claim for more first-team action.

It may not be pretty, but in the end, the scoreline should fall nicely in United's favour.

Our prediction: Man Utd 3-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

