What channel is Man Utd v Fulham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United enter their final two Premier League fixtures with little to play for as a team but everything play for as individuals.

Advertisement

The Red Devils take on Villarreal in the Europa League final next week, and the next two games are effectively an audition for squad members to make themselves undroppable ahead of the big game.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side defeat Fulham, they will have cemented their place in second, and that could spark a major line-up reshuffle on the final day to rest key players.

United have lost back-to-back games in the Premier League, to Leicester and Liverpool, and Solskjaer will be desperate for his men to return to form, even if the points on the board count for little at this stage.

Fulham are already relegated but can hit the 30-point mark with a victory tonight. Scott Parker will be keen to see a determined effort from his men to stake a claim for a place in his squad next season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Fulham on TV and online.

Follow our Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Man Utd v Fulham on TV?

Man Utd v Fulham will take place on Tuesday 18th May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Fulham will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Chelsea v Leicester, also on tonight.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man Utd v Fulham team news

Man Utd: Only Harry Maguire joins long-term absentee Phil Jones on the sidelines through injury ahead of this one. Anthony Martial is back in the squad and could feature from the bench.

Expect a full strength starting XI here, with Solskjaer to deploy a weakened team at the weekend if second place is secure.

Fulham: Terence Kongolo, Tom Cairney and Antonee Robinson are all out through injury, but Mario Lemina returns to the fold.

Josh Onomah and Harrison Reed are expected to start as Parker plans for the future.

Man Utd v Fulham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (2/7) Draw (5/1) Fulham (8/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Fulham

United will be determined to nail down second place to give themselves breathing space for a rest at the weekend ahead of the Europa League final.

With their strongest unit on the field, they should be able to pick their way through a lacklustre Fulham side without too much trouble.

Fulham will dig deep and sit back for most of this one. United’s attackers will find a way through and the toothless Cottagers are unlikely to respond with an answer.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-0 Fulham (13/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.