What channel is Man Utd v Atalanta Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United need to weather the storm as Champions League fixtures on TV return to screens this week.

United host Italian unit Atalanta in a tough test at Old Trafford amid mounting pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s shoulders.

The Norwegian boss has come under fire following four defeats in United’s last seven games across all competitions, against Young Boys, West Ham, Aston Villa and Leicester.

Fans were hoping for United to kick on during 2021/22 with Cristiano Ronaldo paving the way, but he has gone off the boil since a ferocious start.

Atalanta sit sixth in a competitive Serie A top order, just one victory adrift of Inter in third.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Atalanta on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Atalanta?

Man Utd v Atalanta will take place on Wednesday 20th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Atalanta will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Chelsea v Malmo.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Atalanta on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v Atalanta online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Atalanta team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Atalanta predicted XI: Musso; Palomino, Demiral, Toloi; Zappacosta, Freuler, De Roon, Maehle; Malinovskyi, Ilicic; Zapata

Man Utd v Atalanta odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (3/4) Draw (3/1) Atalanta (10/3)*.

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of 'Up to £100 in Bet Credits**', utilising the bonus code 'RT365'.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Atalanta

Manchester United need a win. Defeat here would see them slip four points away from top of Group F and depending on results elsewhere, they could also be three points short of the top two.

That is simply not good enough, especially in a relatively favourable group, for a side that was expected to seriously challenge for silverware this term.

Solskjaer can start to quell the growing pressure with any kind of victory here, but whatever happens, all is not well at Old Trafford right now.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Atalanta (15/2 at bet365).

