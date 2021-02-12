What channel is Man City v Tottenham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City will look to move one step further towards a seventh league title when they host Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City head into the Premier League weekend five points clear of second-place Manchester United, with Leicester and Liverpool also chasing.

Pep Guardiola’s men have won a remarkable 10 Premier League fixtures on the bounce to rise to the summit in recent weeks and won’t want to slip up here.

And City will be confident of dismantling a Tottenham team that has run out of steam as the season has progressed.

Having been early contenders for the title up until the New Year, Jose Mourinho’s Spurs have since slumped to three defeats in their last four Premier League outings, while they were beaten 5-4 by Everton in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Man City v Tottenham on TV?

Man City v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 13th February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Tottenham will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Leeds, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man City v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Man City v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Man City v Tottenham team news

Man City: Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Nathan Ake remain sidelined for Guardiola and the boss is also sweating on fitness updates for Rodri, Ruben Dias and Fernandinho.

Guardiola will hope to have the trio back by Saturday and will likely keep the influential Phil Foden in the XI after his stellar performance against Liverpool last weekend.

Tottenham: Harry Kane is back fit and has scored in Spurs’ last two games, so the striker will almost certainly start alongside Son Heung-min and potentially Lucas Moura.

Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon are still injured but manager Mourinho will hope Serge Aurier and Dele Alli are available for the weekend. Doubt remains over Gareth Bale after the player himself requested a scan and missed the midweek FA Cup loss to Everton.

Man City v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Man City v Tottenham

City are in rampant form right now and the only real threat they’ll see in Spurs is from the Kane/Son combination.

And with the likes of Ruben Dias and John Stones excelling in the heart of defence of late, it doesn’t appear as though Spurs will plunder the City goal come Saturday.

The hosts should win this fixture and avenge the 2-0 defeat suffered in north London back in November. Foden and Raheem Sterling are leading the line with freedom right now and should prove the difference here.

Our prediction: Man City 2-0 Tottenham (13/2 at bet365)

