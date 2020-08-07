With the return of Champions League fixtures this week, Pep Guardiola’s men will want to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

But Real Madrid are bent on adding a 14th European Cup honour to their stellar season, which has already seen them win La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup.

Can City hold off an assault from the Spanish giants and nail a place in the final eight?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Real Madrid game on TV and online.

When is Man City v Real Madrid on TV?

Man City v Real Madrid will take place on Friday 7th August 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple channels in the coming days with plenty of action to be played.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm – the match is one of two Champions League games being played on Friday, with Juventus v Lyon starting at the same time.

What TV channel is Man City v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Man City v Real Madrid online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Real Madrid team news

Man City: Sergio Aguero is still out with a knee problem, while reserve keeper Claudio Bravo could miss the game due to a muscle complaint.

Benjamin Mendy is suspended, while David Silva is no longer at the club. Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus should provide the attacking threat.

Real Madrid: Don’t expect to see Gareth Bale on the Etihad pitch on Friday, while Eden Hazard is a fitness worry.

Karim Benzema should start up front for Real Madrid but Sergio Ramos is suspended, so Raphael Varane and Eder Militao should team up in central defence.

Our prediction: Man City v Real Madrid

City scored nine goals in their final two Premier League games of the season and are desperate to win this competition.

They boast a 2-1 lead from the first leg but don’t expect Guardiola to sit back.

Real will arrive in Manchester looking to score from the off – and this could trigger a goal fest over 90 minutes. City should scrape through.

Our prediction: Man City 2-2 Real Madrid (4-3 on aggregate)

