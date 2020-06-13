But so long as there are football matches to be played, Guardiola will pursue excellence, he will not allow his squad to down tools and continue their break from football. He will expect and demand brilliance.

On a sentimental note, David Silva will receive a well-earned farewell tour in their remaining Premier League fixtures, albeit without any fans there to appreciate his final games as a City player in person.

Sergio Agüero and Kevin De Bruyne are in the running for Golden Boot and Playmaker of the Season respectively, with Agüero close to breaking a few all-time scoring records also.

Man City in 2019/20

Position: 2nd

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Top scorer: Sergio Agüero (23 goals)

Most assists: Kevin De Bruyne (18 assists)

It’s over. Whatever happens in the opening couple of games, if City come out and hit their opponents for 10 and Liverpool fall to Everton, it won’t change a thing. Liverpool are Usain Bolt 9.57 seconds into his 9.58 world record 100m sprint and there is no stopping them.

But that doesn’t mean the return is a waste of time for City, absolutely not. In fact, this could be an unbelievable opportunity for Guardiola to experiment and toy with his squad.

The imminent departure of Silva will leave a hole that few can fill, but young prodigy Phil Foden has the potential to soften the blow. The English youngster has been tipped for the top on countless occasions, but Premier League neutrals have rarely seen him in the top flight.

A new-look City could emerge from the lockdown, a tantalising glimpse of the future. Without trying to reduce the Premier League to a glorified pre-season, that’s actually what City may be able to treat this period as.

If Foden is warmed up and plugged in ahead of 2020/21, City could return with vengeance in the blood and tools to enact it.

