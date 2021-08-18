What channel is Man City v Norwich Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news
Check out how to watch Man City v Norwich in the Premier League this weekend, including TV and live stream details, team news, predictions and odds.
Published:
Manchester City did not expect to start the season like this. Nobody expected Manchester City to start the season like this.
Pep Guardiola’s men have been defeated 1-0 twice in their two competitive matches of the season so far, most recently a humbling loss at the hands of Harry Kane-less Tottenham.
The England striker wasn’t fit to make the matchday squad for Spurs but, given how little they troubled Hugo Lloris, City will be all the more determined to ensure Kane’s next appearance is in a sky blue shirt.
Standing in the way of a backlash performance are Premier League new boys Norwich who have already been subjected to a chastening performance from Liverpool at the weekend.
Daniel Farke’s men are up against it from the start of the season but he will be determined to put on an encouraging display for fans at the Etihad this weekend – even if the result still goes against his team.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Norwich on TV and online.
When is Man City v Norwich on TV?
Man City v Norwich will take place on Saturday 21st August 2021.
What time is kick-off?
Man City v Norwich will kick off at 3pm.
There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Chelsea at 4:30pm on Sunday.
What TV channel is Man City v Norwich on?
Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.
You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.
How to live stream Man City v Norwich online
Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.
Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.
Man City v Norwich team news
Man City predicted XI: TBC
Norwich predicted XI: TBC
Man City v Norwich odds
Our prediction: Man City v Norwich
According to the odds, Man City are as likely to win 6-0 as Norwich are to simply win this game, such is the gulf between the sides going into this one.
As mentioned, City are rocking at the start of the season. They have suffered several injury and fitness problems and need a win to inject a dose of the old swagger back into their veins.
Kevin De Bruyne is expected to be fit to start this one and, while City have more than enough to punish Norwich without him, his presence just adds another weapon to the arsenal.
Our prediction: Man City 3-0 Norwich (6/1 at bet365)
