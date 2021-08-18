What channel is Man City v Norwich Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City did not expect to start the season like this. Nobody expected Manchester City to start the season like this.

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola’s men have been defeated 1-0 twice in their two competitive matches of the season so far, most recently a humbling loss at the hands of Harry Kane-less Tottenham.

The England striker wasn’t fit to make the matchday squad for Spurs but, given how little they troubled Hugo Lloris, City will be all the more determined to ensure Kane’s next appearance is in a sky blue shirt.

Standing in the way of a backlash performance are Premier League new boys Norwich who have already been subjected to a chastening performance from Liverpool at the weekend.

Daniel Farke’s men are up against it from the start of the season but he will be determined to put on an encouraging display for fans at the Etihad this weekend – even if the result still goes against his team.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Norwich on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Man City v Norwich on TV?

Man City v Norwich will take place on Saturday 21st August 2021.

Check out our Premier League TV schedule and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Norwich will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Chelsea at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Man City v Norwich on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Man City v Norwich online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Man City v Norwich team news

Man City predicted XI: TBC

Norwich predicted XI: TBC

Man City v Norwich odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (1/10) Draw (9/1) Norwich (19/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man City v Norwich

According to the odds, Man City are as likely to win 6-0 as Norwich are to simply win this game, such is the gulf between the sides going into this one.

As mentioned, City are rocking at the start of the season. They have suffered several injury and fitness problems and need a win to inject a dose of the old swagger back into their veins.

Kevin De Bruyne is expected to be fit to start this one and, while City have more than enough to punish Norwich without him, his presence just adds another weapon to the arsenal.

Our prediction: Man City 3-0 Norwich (6/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.