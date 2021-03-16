Accessibility Links

What channel is Man City v Monchengladbach Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Check out how to watch Man City v Monchengladbach live on TV this week, plus the latest team news, predictions and odds.

Man City Champions League

Published:

Pep Guardiola’s hopes of winning a first Champions League at Man City could be be strengthened this week when they face German side Monchengladbach in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

Advertisement

City won 2-0 in Budapest during the last set of Champions League fixtures, and this Tuesday sees the home leg which, due to COVID-19 protocols, is also in set to be played in Hungary.

Following a disappointing defeat in the Manchester derby, the Blues have bounced back emphatically and registered convincing wins over Southampton and Fulham last week.

Meanwhile, Monchengladbach are enduring a terrible run and have lost their last six in all competitions, including a 3-1 defeat to Augsburg on Friday.

City made light work of the Bundesliga side last time and could well do the same in the second leg.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Monchengladbach on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Man City v Monchengladbach on TV?

Man City v Monchengladbach will take place on Tuesday 15th March 2021.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information. 

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Monchengladbach will kick off at 8pm.

There are four Champions League games taking place this week including Chelsea v Atletico Madrid, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Man City v Monchengladbach on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Man City v Monchengladbach online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Monchengladbach team news

Man City: Nathan Ake remains the only absentee for Guardiola, although the Dutch defender is expected to return soon.

City went with a three-man backline against Fulham and could do the same in Budapest, while Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan were all rested for the trip to Craven Cottage.

Monchengladbach: Ramy Bensebaini and Christoph Kramer are doubts for the second leg and unlikely to feature, however, excluding the duo, Marco Rose has a fully fit squad to select from.

The rapid Marcus Thuram could be Monchengladbach’s most dangerous outlet on a night where they will most likely look to hit City on the counter attack.

Man City v Monchengladbach odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (2/9) Draw (5/1) Monchengladbach (12/1)*

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

Advertisement

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man City v Monchengladbach

City are in tremendous form and rested several key men at the weekend, so it will take a huge performance from Monchengladbach to turn this one around.

A goal for City on Tuesday means Monchengladbach would need to score at least four on the night to progress, that’s against a team that have conceded just once in seven Champions League matches this season.

It seems a bridge too far for the Germans, especially given their form heading into the tie.

Our prediction: Man City 2-0 Monchengladbach (11/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Champions League fixtures on TV guide.

If you're looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

