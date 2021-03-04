What channel is Man City v Man Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United are hoping to take the wind out of Manchester City’s sails, by frustrating their rivals at the Etihad on Sunday.

Advertisement

It wasn’t too long ago that United and City were neck-and-neck for the championship, but Sunday’s hosts have kicked on with a remarkable run, winning 15 Premier League fixtures on the bounce to go 14 points clear at the top.

Pep Guardiola’s men are now champions in all but name, but United still have a top-four spot to secure between now and May, while local bragging rights are also on the line.

It means Sunday’s clash will likely be far more dramatic than the woeful 0-0 draw these sides produced when they last met in the league in December.

There were just four shots on target recorded during that game at Old Trafford, from two teams that have scored on average two goals per outing this term. They also clashed in the League Cup in January, where City edged an equally turgid game 2-0 at Old Trafford.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Man Utd on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Man City v Man Utd on TV?

Man City v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 7th March 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place in the coming days, including Chelsea v Everton, which kicks off at 6pm on Monday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Man City v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices (including most smartphones and tablets) as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Man City v Man Utd team news

Man City: Nathan Ake remains the only absentee for Guardiola and the defender could even get a run-out here, although he is unlikely to be risked.

The boss must decide how to set out his forward line. Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling are likely to keep their places, but Riyad Mahrez may drop to the bench in favour of Phil Foden.

Man Utd: Dean Henderson may start in goal once again in place of David De Gea, while Edinson Cavani should keep his spot up front.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is without Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Phil Jones. There is hope Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek will have recovered from injuries in time to feature.

Man City v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (8/15) Draw (10/3) Man Utd (5/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man City v Man Utd

City have run away with the league this season and that is partly down to a squad depth that has eased the impact of injuries to star players.

United don’t quite have that comfort, as has been evident, with recent results against Crystal Palace and Sheffield United exposing the fatigue in the squad.

Solskjaer will instruct his side to keep things tight on Sunday and aim to hit City on the break through the likes of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood. But City are on cruise control right now and should edge this game.

Our prediction: Man City 2-1 Man Utd (15/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.