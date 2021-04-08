What channel is Man City v Leeds Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City could move closer to securing a fifth Premier League title when they host Leeds United on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side need just 11 points to secure first place, having won 17 of their last 18 league matches.

In the last round of Premier League fixtures, second-half goals from Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus secured a 2-0 win for City against Leicester, which ensured their 14-point gap over Man United at the top of the table was maintained.

As for the visitors at the Etihad, Leeds have won their last two league games against Fulham and Sheffield United, respectively.

The Yorkshire side sit 11th in the table and a top-half finish is still within their reach should they end the season with good results.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Man City v Leeds on TV?

Man City v Leeds will take place on Saturday 10th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Leeds will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Man Utd, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man City v Leeds on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v Leeds online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Leeds team news

Man City: After operating without a striker for much of the season, Guardiola has chosen between conventional frontmen Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in recent weeks.

With the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final coming up next week, the City boss could be tempted to rest players for this clash.

Leeds: Jack Harrison is ineligible to play against his parent club but he remains the only major absentee for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

With 14 league goals to his name this season, only three players have scored more often than Leeds’ Patrick Bamford in 2020/21.

Man City v Leeds odds

bet365 odds: Man City (2/9) Draw (11/2) Leeds (11/1)*

