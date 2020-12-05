With nine Premier League fixtures played, Pep Guardiola’s men are already six points off top spot – although they do have a game in hand over the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool.

Victory over lowly Fulham would certainly boost the confidence among Guardiola’s troops as the festive fixture congestion looms.

But the Cottagers will be hoping to spring a surprise themselves after beating Leicester 2-1 on Monday night – their second league win of the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Man City v Fulham on TV?

Man City v Fulham will take place on Saturday 5th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Fulham will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Leeds, which kicks off at 8pm on Saturday evening.

What TV channel is Man City v Fulham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 2:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport.

How to live stream Man City v Fulham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Fulham team news

Man City: Sergio Aguero may not be risked on Saturday as the striker continues to battle back from a persistent knee problem.

Riyad Mahrez could come back into the XI after scoring a hat-trick against Fulham, while Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus should also get the nod.

Fulham: Kenny Tete, Terence Kongolo and Joshua Onomah remain out for manager Scott Parker.

Whether or not Aleksandar Mitrovic returns to the starting XI – having been dropped to the bench for their last two outings – remains to be seen. Ademola Lookman and Ivan Cavaleiro both scored in the win over Leicester.

Our prediction: Man City v Fulham

City could hit cruise control early on here and dismantle Fulham as they did Burnley seven days ago.

And so the focus will be on how Parker sets up. Sean Dyche tried to make a game of it last weekend and it didn’t work for the Clarets, with the likes of Mahrez and Jesus enjoying the freedom of the Etihad.

Fulham will have to take the few chances they get in this game – and even then it’s unlikely to be enough. City should overpower the Londoners and claim a smooth victory here.

Our prediction: Man City 3-0 Fulham

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

If you're looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.