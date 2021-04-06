What channel is Man City v Dortmund Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City’s quest for an unprecedented quadruple continues this week with the return of Champions League fixtures.

Advertisement

We’ve hit the quarter-finals of the showpiece tournament and Pep Guardiola’s men face a stern test in the shape of Dortmund.

City have been mostly indomitable across all competitions this season and, with the finish line in sight, Guardiola will demand full focus and a big display from his men.

Dortmund head into this one as underdogs, but in Erling Haaland, they boast one of the world’s hottest football names.

The Norwegian striker has been heavily linked with a transfer to City this summer, but for now he has one task: break them.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Dortmund on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport.

When is Man City v Dortmund on TV?

Man City v Dortmund will take place on Tuesday 6th April 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Dortmund will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Bayern Munich v PSG, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Man City v Dortmund on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Man City v Dortmund online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Dortmund team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Silva, Sterling, Foden.

Dortmund predicted XI: Hitz, Can, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro, Delaney, Hazard, Bellingham, Dahoud, Reus, Haaland.

Man City v Dortmund odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (2/7) Draw (9/2) Dortmund (9/1)*

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. . Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man City v Dortmund

City are the team nobody wants to face, after reigning champions Bayern Munich, meaning Dortmund have truly drawn a short straw.

The Bundesliga side boast several terrific young talents, but their domestic performance so far has been sub-par.

They are awaiting new boss Marco Rose in the summer, meaning 2020/21 is fading into a holding pattern for them as they sit fifth in the table.

City should be able to rack up a solid win in this one, but an away goal from Haaland could be crucial over the course of the tie. With him in their team, Dortmund always boast a chance, no matter how slim.

Our prediction: Man City 2-1 Dortmund (15/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Champions League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.