What channel is Malmo v Chelsea Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea can take a sizeable stride towards the Champions League knockout rounds with a victory over Malmo this evening.

A fresh batch of Champions League fixtures on TV has arrived and the Blues will be hoping to dispatch their Swedish opponents for the second time in two weeks.

Jorginho scored twice in a 4-0 win over Malmo in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge and Thomas Tuchel would very much welcome the same lack of stress in this one.

Chelsea have looked solid overall as they seek to defend their European title in 2021/22, though a 1-0 defeat to Juventus is a blotch on their record.

Malmo have lost all three of their matches so far without scoring a goal. They have conceded 11 so far and could be in for another long night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Malmo v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Malmo v Chelsea?

Malmo v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 2nd November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Malmo v Chelsea will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week, including Liverpool v Atletico Madrid.

What TV channel is Malmo v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Malmo v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Malmo v Chelsea team news

Malmo predicted XI: Dahlin; Moisander, Ahmedhodzic, Brorsson; Larsson, Rakip, Innocent, Christiansen, Olsson; Birmancevic, Colak

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Chalobah; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech; Havertz

Malmo v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Malmo v Chelsea

Chelsea know that a victory here and an expected Juventus win over Zenit would put them six points clear of third with just six points left to play for.

Tuchel remains without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Mason Mount for this one, and will expect to see more from Kai Havertz.

The German – who scored the winning goal in last season’s final for Chelsea – has failed to push on this season and will hope to make the most of being shifted into the central striker role for now.

Our prediction: Malmo 0-2 Chelsea (11/2 at bet365).

