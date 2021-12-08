What channel is Lyon v Rangers Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers’ toughest test of their Europa League fixtures on TV has arrived as they travel to face Lyon.

Advertisement

The Gers have already secured passage to the knockout stages based on their head-to-head goal difference against Sparta Prague.

However, this will provide new boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst with his biggest test to date in charge of the Scottish giants and prepare them for bigger fish to come in the knockout rounds.

Rangers are on a hot streak of results in the Scottish Premiership and will be determined to transfer that domestic form onto the continental stage.

Lyon have performed woefully in Ligue 1 this season as they sit 12th, but have won all five of their European games to date.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lyon v Rangers on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

Check out more features: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Lyon v Rangers?

Lyon v Rangers will take place on Thursday 9th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for more times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Lyon v Rangers will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Tottenham v Rennes in the Europa Conference League.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Lyon v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Lyon v Rangers online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Lyon v Rangers team news

Lyon predicted XI: Lopes; Gusto, Da Silva, Lukeba, Henrique; Cherki, Caqueret, Keita, Kadewere; Dembele, Slimani

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Patterson, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Lundstram, Davis, Kamara; Aribo, Roofe, Hagi

Lyon v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Lyon (10/11) Draw (29/10) Rangers (11/4)*

For all the latest Europa League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Lyon v Rangers

Rangers can enter this match without pressure, there’s nothing to gain or lose in terms of qualification.

However, a winning mentality in the early days of Van Bronckhorst’s reign is essential for their chances this term.

He will demand a big performance against a big team to prove his men can step up in the knockouts. They may not get a favourable result, but expect a good showing.

Our prediction: Lyon 2-1 Rangers (15/2 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.