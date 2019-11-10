Just one extra goal scored by Celtic separates the pair going into this weekend, but Steven Gerrard will be hoping to succeed where the Bhoys stumbled this weekend.

Livingston defeated Celtic earlier in the campaign despite their unassuming form and league position.

The Lions will hope to provide Rangers with plenty to think about, though Gerrard’s men will be ready for the encounter.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Livingston v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is Livingston v Rangers?

Livingston v Rangers will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 10th November 2019.

How to watch Livingston v Rangers on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 2:30pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Rangers have won seven of eight competitive games coming off the back of a Europa League clash this season, so they won’t be affected by fatigue in this one.

They’re unbeaten in seven league games – a run that started with a victory over Livingston at Ibrox – and will be determined to secure a win on the road.

Livingston are winless in four, and on paper there’s no reason to doubt Gerrard’s men.

Prediction: Livingston 1-3 Rangers