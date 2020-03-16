Messrs Henderson and Van Dijk have provided a spine for the team to build around, a relentless aura of composure in the face of every challenge.

The three red arrows up front have criss-crossed their way through defences all season and will be chomping at the bit for a return to action.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have loaded the cannons with ammunition all season, reinventing the full-back position for a new age.

No matter which lenses you are looking through, it is impossible to deny that Liverpool deserve to be crowned champions.

At the same time, it is equally impossible to watch them be crowned champions without fulfilling all 38 fixtures this season.

The Premier League is meeting on Thursday 19th March to decide how best to proceed, and the option of nullifying the entire season so far will be on the table.

Voiding the season is the easiest, simplest, most hassle-free solution from a logistics point of view, yet the one that would spark more outrage than almost any alternative.

Arguably the only less popular decision would be to end the season with the current standings cast in iron: Liverpool, champions. Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Norwich relegated without a contest.

Will Liverpool win the Premier League title? If the season is cancelled, voided, nullified, absolutely not.