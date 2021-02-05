What channel is Liverpool v Man City Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool host title rivals Manchester City in the pick of the Premier League fixtures on Sunday where a mouthwatering showdown that could have major ramifications on the championship is expected.

Advertisement

The Reds’ recent form has suffered a dip due to their injury crisis at the back but manager Jurgen Klopp will hope to outwit Pep Guardiola on Merseyside.

Liverpool can cut that gap between them and first-place City to four points with a win here. They beat City 3-1 at Anfield last season and earned a 1-1 draw the last time they met in Manchester.

City, however, are in rampant form. They have won each of their last 13 games stretching back to before Christmas and haven’t conceded in any of their last six league outings.

Guardiola can count on a near-fully-fit squad to choose from here and will aim to stifle Liverpool’s makeshift defence from the off.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Man City on TV and online.

Follow us on our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Liverpool v Man City on TV?

Liverpool v Man City will take place on Sunday 7th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Leeds v Crystal Palace, which kicks off at 8pm on Monday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Man City online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Liverpool v Man City team news

Liverpool: With Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip out injured, Klopp must decide whether to stick with a central defensive pairing of Jordan Henderson and Nat Phillips, or draft in one of two January signings in Ben Davies or Ozan Kabak.

Further forward and James Milner may be rested in midfield, while Xherdan Shaqiri could make way for Divock Origi or Sadio Mane, assuming the latter is fit. Naby Keita and Diogo Jota remain injured but Fabio Tavares and Alisson might be fit enough to make the side.

Man City: Guardiola is still without Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake, while Sergio Aguero is unlikely to feature.

However, the boss has Gabriel Jesus back on from after he scored in midweek against Burnley, while Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling will likely complete the forward line.

Liverpool v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (12/5) Draw (11/4) Man City (21/20)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Man City

Liverpool’s recent form has been miserable and the loss to Brighton in midweek was a reminder of the intensity required to beat any team in this division.

Klopp may be able to welcome back players from injury and draft Kabak into the centre of defence. But this City machine is working smoothly right now and they will surely breach the Anfield goal.

How Liverpool respond remains to be seen. With Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino available, the Reds are always a threat. But City could well pinch this and take a giant step towards the title.

Our prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Man City (17/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.