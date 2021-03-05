What channel is Liverpool v Fulham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Fulham may have to wait until later this month for their next Premier League points when they come up against a revived Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The Cottagers have struck a rich vein of form in recent weeks to flirt with escaping the drop zone and the clutches of the Championship.

Scott Parker’s men have just 11 Premier League fixtures to save their top-flight status and face Liverpool at a defining moment of the Reds’ season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men come into this tie having ended a four-game losing streak last week with the win over Sheffield United – yet played out an energy-sapping encounter with Chelsea on Thursday.

The boss could make changes to his side as he keeps one eye on Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 second leg against RB Leipzig, but Liverpool are still favourites to win.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Fulham on TV?

Liverpool v Fulham will take place on Sunday 7th March 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Fulham will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Manchester City v Manchester United, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Liverpool v Fulham team news

Liverpool: Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are ruled out of this encounter.

Diogo Jota returned against Fulham, and not a moment too soon, with goals at a premium for the Reds right now.

Fulham: Marek Rodak and Tom Cairney are both out with finger and knee injuries respectively.

There are no additional injury concerns for Fulham, but a sapping encounter on Thursday night could see Scott Parker shuffle his hand.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Fulham

Liverpool may be suffering from injuries of late but they should still have enough in their forward arsenal to overcome Fulham here. The issue for Klopp will be how the midfield supply that attack – a problem that was exposed when these sides met at Craven Cottage back in December.

Fulham will give this a good shot at Anfield. Parker has seen spirits in the camp rise in recent weeks as their form returns and there is genuine hope of Premier League survival.

But in reality Liverpool should win this game comfortably. They routinely beat Sheffield United 2-0 last weekend and a template performance and scoreline wouldn’t be a surprise.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Fulham (13/2 at bet365)

