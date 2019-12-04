Everton conceded in the 94th minute against Leicester on Sunday to consign the Toffees to their seventh defeat in 10 Premier League outings as they sit precariously in 17th.

What time is Liverpool v Everton?

Liverpool v Everton will kick off at 8:15pm on Wednesday 4th December 2019.

How to watch Liverpool v Everton on Amazon Prime

You can watch Liverpool v Everton on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don't have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Everton looked much, much improved against Leicester, but the fact they produced such a performance and still couldn't leave with anything to show for it must be a crippling blow to confidence.

Marco Silva has to recharge his side ahead of the trip to Anfield or face total humiliation.

Liverpool have not set the world alight in recent weeks, but their relentless winning mentality is getting the job done. Expect no mistakes here.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Everton