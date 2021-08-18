What channel is Liverpool v Burnley Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool are just days into their 2021/22 campaign but already hopes have been lifted that they’re going to closer resemble their title-winning selves, as opposed to last season’s muted unit.

Advertisement

The Reds swept aside Norwich in a 3-0 victory on the opening weekend with goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, while Virgil van Dijk returned to the starting XI following his highly publicised injury woes.

Jurgen Klopp will hope to build an early head of steam to lead from the front, especially given Man City’s shock defeat to Tottenham on the opening day.

Standing in Liverpool’s way next is Burnley, who threw away the lead against Brighton to lose 2-1 at Turf Moor, but expect a very different performance from Sean Dyche’s men here.

The Clarets will arrive at Anfield with one thing on their mind: to defend. This is the first time Anfield will be filled since before the Reds were crowned Premier League champions in 2020 – can Burnley sour the party?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Burnley on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Liverpool v Burnley on TV?

Liverpool v Burnley will take place on Saturday 21st August 2021.

Check out our Premier League TV schedule and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Burnley will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Arsenal v Chelsea at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Burnley on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Liverpool v Burnley online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Liverpool v Burnley team news

Liverpool predicted XI: TBC

Burnley predicted XI: TBC

Liverpool v Burnley odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (1/5) Draw (11/2) Burnley (14/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Burnley

This prediction will sound over the top, but hear us out. Liverpool, buoyed by the return of Virgil van Dijk with Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson on the road to recovery, in front of a packed home crowd for the first time since winning the league (for the first time in 30 years), with a fully-rested Salah and Sadio Mane, face a side notorious for their slow starts.

Burnley will dig their heels in but, while this has worked to perfection against sides around them – and is a large part of why they have picked up enough results to survive in the top flight for this long – their record against the elite is nothing short of woeful.

A famous victory over the Reds in January this year will give them hope, but Burnley never start well and Liverpool are a side with fire in the belly and a point to prove. This could get messy.

Our prediction: Liverpool 4-0 Burnley (10/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.