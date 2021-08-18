What channel is Liverpool v Burnley Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news
Check out how to watch Liverpool v Burnley in the Premier League this weekend, including TV and live stream details, team news, predictions and odds.
Published:
Liverpool are just days into their 2021/22 campaign but already hopes have been lifted that they’re going to closer resemble their title-winning selves, as opposed to last season’s muted unit.
The Reds swept aside Norwich in a 3-0 victory on the opening weekend with goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, while Virgil van Dijk returned to the starting XI following his highly publicised injury woes.
Jurgen Klopp will hope to build an early head of steam to lead from the front, especially given Man City’s shock defeat to Tottenham on the opening day.
Standing in Liverpool’s way next is Burnley, who threw away the lead against Brighton to lose 2-1 at Turf Moor, but expect a very different performance from Sean Dyche’s men here.
The Clarets will arrive at Anfield with one thing on their mind: to defend. This is the first time Anfield will be filled since before the Reds were crowned Premier League champions in 2020 – can Burnley sour the party?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Burnley on TV and online.
When is Liverpool v Burnley on TV?
Liverpool v Burnley will take place on Saturday 21st August 2021.
Check out our Premier League TV schedule and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.
What time is kick-off?
Liverpool v Burnley will kick off at 12:30pm.
There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Arsenal v Chelsea at 4:30pm on Sunday.
What TV channel is Liverpool v Burnley on?
The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
How to live stream Liverpool v Burnley online
You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Liverpool v Burnley team news
Liverpool predicted XI: TBC
Burnley predicted XI: TBC
Liverpool v Burnley odds
bet365 odds: Liverpool (1/5) Draw (11/2) Burnley (14/1)*
Our prediction: Liverpool v Burnley
This prediction will sound over the top, but hear us out. Liverpool, buoyed by the return of Virgil van Dijk with Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson on the road to recovery, in front of a packed home crowd for the first time since winning the league (for the first time in 30 years), with a fully-rested Salah and Sadio Mane, face a side notorious for their slow starts.
Burnley will dig their heels in but, while this has worked to perfection against sides around them – and is a large part of why they have picked up enough results to survive in the top flight for this long – their record against the elite is nothing short of woeful.
A famous victory over the Reds in January this year will give them hope, but Burnley never start well and Liverpool are a side with fire in the belly and a point to prove. This could get messy.
Our prediction: Liverpool 4-0 Burnley (10/1 at bet365)
