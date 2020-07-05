Focus is also on Villa as they desperately seek points to avoid relegation, with only six Premier League fixtures remaining.

Villa will arrive at Anfield knowing even a point would greatly boost their survival chances.

And if Klopp decides to rest some men after the midweek loss to City, this could be a closer game than the table suggests.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Aston Villa game on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Aston Villa on TV?

Liverpool v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 5th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Aston Villa will kick off at 4:30pm – the match will precede Southampton v Manchester City at 7pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4:15pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Liverpool v Aston Villa odds

Liverpool v Aston Villa team news

Liverpool: Joel Matip is out for the rest of the season with a foot injury, meaning Klopp has just two fit centre-backs.

However, Dejan Lovren could be passed fit for Sunday, while the manager may well tinker with his forward options.

Aston Villa: Matt Targett is a worry with a hamstring problem picked up in the defeat to Wolves, while Bjorn Engels is out.

Frederic Guilbert could finally return from a knee issue. Tom Heaton and Wesley are definitely out, but Danny Drinkwater could return to the XI and John McGinn is tipped to start after being rested to the bench last time out.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Aston Villa

Liverpool endured a major hangover from their title-winning celebrations when they lost 4-0 at City in midweek.

And Villa better beware of a Reds reaction here as they return to Anfield for the first time since being crowned champions.

Villa will head to Merseyside desperate for a point but with Liverpool’s attacking talent all capable of changing games in an instant, it’s hard to see how Dean Smith’s side can keep the Reds out for 90 minutes.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa

