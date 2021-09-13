What channel is Liverpool v AC Milan Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool head into a rematch of their iconic 2005 Champions League triumph against AC Milan in high spirits after a strong start to their 2021/22 campaign.

The Reds are six-time champions of Europe and recorded the fifth of those titles with a dramatic victory over the Italian giants in Istanbul, though Milan remain one of two teams to lift the trophy more often than Liverpool with seven to their name.

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to boast a full slate of players for the 2021/22 campaign and will hope they can maintain their early-season form which has taken them to third in the fledgling Premier League table, level on points with Chelsea and Man Utd above them.

Mohamed Salah has started the season in terrific form with three goals and two assists to his name in four appearances so far and will be determined to fire the Reds through the rounds on the continental stage once again.

AC Milan sit top of Serie A with a 100 per cent winning record after three games with seven goals to their name and just one conceded. They finished second last season – the best of the rest behind Antonio Conte’s dominant Inter – but will hope to push their Milanese rivals much closer this time following the departures of Conte and top scorer Romelu Lukaku.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v AC Milan on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v AC Milan?

Liverpool v AC Milan will take place on Wednesday 15th September 2021.

Check out how to watch Champions League football and our live football on TV guide for more times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v AC Milan will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Man City v RB Leipzig.

What TV channel is Liverpool v AC Milan on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Liverpool v AC Milan online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Liverpool v AC Milan team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

AC Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Florenzi, Diaz, Rebic; Ibrahimovic

Our prediction: Liverpool v AC Milan

This is among the best ties of the opening round of Champions League fixtures with both sides in excellent league form, boasting upward trajectories and with massive expectations on their shoulders.

Don’t expect the drama of ’05, but with Zlatan Ibrahimovic back on British soil, you can expect fireworks.

Liverpool head into this one as favourites but Klopp may be forced to rotate a player or two to avoid burn-out during some Champions League encounter this term. Both sides could play it safer than usual given the importance of this tie in a group that also contains Portuguese giants Porto and La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

Our prediction: Liverpool 1-1 AC Milan (15/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.