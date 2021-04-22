What channel is Leicester v West Brom Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester return to their remaining Premier League fixtures this week after a huge result at the weekend booked their place in the FA Cup final.

The Foxes defeated Southampton at Wembley to secure their place in English football’s revered showpiece game, but now they must focus on taking down West Brom.

Brendan Rodgers may be having deja vu as his team have occupied a place in the top four throughout most of the season, but consecutive defeats have put them on the brink of being dragged out. That’s exactly how last season ended.

West Brom are also still fighting for their lives after a pair of back-to-back wins have kept them afloat with hope of a stunning escape, though they remain in a dire predicament.

Sam Allardyce’s Baggies sit nine points adrift of 17th-placed Burnley having played one game less. If they can topple Leicester, it could spark a frantic final run-in for a number of teams.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Leicester v West Brom on TV?

Leicester v West Brom will take place on Thursday 22nd April 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v West Brom will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place during the week including Arsenal v Everton on Friday.

What TV channel is Leicester v West Brom on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Leicester v West Brom online

Leicester v West Brom team news

Leicester: James Maddison is expected to start after returning from the cold after breaking COVID-19 protocols. Ricardo Pereira is a doubt to start after picking up a minor calf problem.

Harvey Barnes and James Justin remain long-term injury absentees, while Wes Morgan may not be fit to play here.

West Brom: Allardyce almost has a full squad to choose from. Branislav Ivanovic is his only injury concern going into this one.

Mbaye Diagne will lead the line with in-form Matheus Pereira in the No.10 slot behind him.

Leicester v West Brom odds

Our prediction: Leicester v West Brom

Both teams have plenty to play for, but this may be a bigger game for Leicester given how threatening the teams below them are.

Chelsea and West Ham are just a point shy of Leicester as they battle for two Champions League places between them, while Liverpool are sniffing just behind them.

Leicester must refocus on the league, set the FA Cup final to one side and plough everything they have into this game in hand. Opening up a four-point lead with six games to go would be very handy.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-1 West Brom (8/1 at bet365)

