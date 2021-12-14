What channel is Leicester v Tottenham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham are expected to return to action against Leicester on the Premier League TV schedule this week following their second consecutive postponed top flight match.

Spurs’ clash with Burnley was written off due to snow before the Brighton game was called off following a COVID outbreak at the club.

As things stand, Spurs will make the trip to face Leicester on Thursday as they seek to get back into the groove, even if several star players like Son Heung Min are unavailable.

Leicester are beginning to look more like the side we expected at the start of the season. The Foxes are up to eighth following a 4-0 crushing of Newcastle.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have lost just one of their last four games and are remarkably just six points shy of the top four.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Tottenham?

Leicester v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 16th December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Tottenham will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Newcastle on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Leicester v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Leicester v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v Tottenham team news

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Ndidi, Soyuncu, Bertrand; Tielemans, Soumare; Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Vardy

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Tanganga, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lo Celso, Kane, Bergwijn

Leicester v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Leicester v Tottenham

Several members of both teams are likely to miss this one through a variety of injury and COVID issues and, if the game goes ahead, that could stir up an unpredictable watch at the King Power.

Leicester star James Maddison is creeping back into strong form and will be determined to make the most of the second half of this season in a bid to boost his stock once again following a muted start to the campaign.

Spurs are still waiting for Harry Kane to ignite but they will hope he can do exactly that against a team he once played on loan for.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-2 Tottenham (14/1 at bet365)

