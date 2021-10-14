What channel is Leicester v Man Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United are wobbling ahead of their return to Premier League action against beleaguered Leicester City at the King Power this weekend.

Of course, being Man Utd, light tremors are portrayed as earthquakes, and in reality they’re still fourth in the table with four wins out of seven games and level on points with Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does need a boost though. Results on the continent have not been strong enough, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s initial firecracker impact has been dampened.

Leicester have problems of their own as they sit 13th in the fledgling Premier League table. They’re winless in four games despite a hot streak from Jamie Vardy.

Brendan Rodgers still retains support from the majority of the Foxes’ faithful, but he will hope to steer the ship into calmer waters sooner rather than later.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Man Utd?

Leicester City v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 16th October 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester City v Man Utd will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Newcastle v Tottenham at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leicester v Man Utd on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Leicester v Man Utd online

This game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Leicester v Man Utd team news

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Bertrand; Lookman, Choudhury, Tielemans, Barnes; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.

Our prediction: Leicester v Man Utd

Manchester United have issues in all areas of the field, but none of them large enough to warrant wholesale changes or a departure from the dugout.

Harry Maguire’s injury could lead to a makeshift backline against his former team, Paul Pogba is likely to drop deeper into midfield to accommodate holes there, and pressure remains on Jadon Sancho to deliver big performances in a United shirt alongside Ronaldo.

United are unsettled but they’re not in crisis mode. Leicester’s main man Vardy could strike on the break to take advantage of United’s leaks.

Our prediction: Leicester 1-1 Man Utd (13/2 at bet365).

