What channel is Leicester v Man City Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City need just 14 points from a maximum 24 available to them to win the Premier League this season – and they could cut into that total on Saturday when they play Leicester at the King Power.

Advertisement

City are on cruise control and look all set to claim the title and focus their attention on the Champions League for the rest of the spring.

They responded to the 2-0 loss to rivals Manchester United back at the start of March by winning their next two Premier League fixtures and are the favourites to claim victory on Saturday too.

Leicester will pose a threat, however, with the likes of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho expected to lead the line for the Foxes here.

There is also hope James Maddison will be fit to feature, although boss Brendan Rodgers will certainly be without the influential Harvey Barnes due to injury.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Man City on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Leicester v Man City on TV?

Leicester v Man City will take place on Saturday 3rd April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8pm on Saturday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Leicester v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leicester v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Leicester v Man City team news

Leicester: Barnes is out for Leicester but Maddison may prove fit enough to at least make the bench.

Rodgers could also have Cengiz Under and Ricardo Pereira fit, although James Justin and Wes Morgan are definitely sidelined.

Man City: Guardiola has no injury concerns heading into this encounter but the focus will be on whether or not Sergio Aguero features.

The Argentine will leave City after a decade at the club come June and has scored just one Premier League goal all season. Aguero could start here, although he is more likely to begin on the bench.

Leicester v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leicester (5/1) Draw (16/5) Man City (8/15)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Leicester v Man City

Leicester will give this game a good shot and don’t be surprised if Vardy or the in-form Iheanacho get on the scoresheet.

But the way this City machine is running now, it’s hard to see how they will lose. The likes of Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus are playing at the top of their game, while Phil Foden is now a fixed member of that attack.

City will certainly score at the King Power and this game could come down to how Leicester respond. Rodgers will want to keep the tempo high but over 90 minutes the visitors are expected to edge it.

Our prediction: Leicester 1-2 Man City (8/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.