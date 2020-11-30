Brendan Rodgers will be delighted with his team's form in the early stages of the season and has three favourable Premier League fixtures coming up that he will demand a 100 per cent record from.

Leicester take on bottom two sides Fulham and Sheffield United as well as 16th-placed Brighton in the coming weeks leading up to the Christmas period.

Fulham almost staged a terrific comeback against Everton last weekend but the fact that they even needed to attempt to claw back from three goals down suggests all is not well with the Cottagers' defence right now.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Fulham on TV?

Leicester v Fulham will take place on Monday 30th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Fulham will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are two Premier League games taking place on Monday night, including West Ham v Aston Villa.

What TV channel is Leicester v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Leicester v Fulham online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Leicester v Fulham team news

Leicester: Full-back duo Timothy Castagne and Ricardo Pereira are closing in on returns, with the former to be assessed ahead of tonight's clash.

Daniel Amartey, Wilfried Ndidi and Caglar Soyuncu remain injured. The front three of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy are raring to go.

Fulham: Aboubakar Kamara is back from suspension and could be called upon to get Fulham firing from the start.

Josh Onomah, Terence Kongolo and Kenny Tete are all sidelined through injury, though Alexander Mitrovic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek firmly in contention to start.

Our prediction: Leicester v Fulham

If there's one man you don't want to face with a defensive partnership you could fit the Titanic between, it's Jamie Vardy.

Joachim Anderson and Tosin Adarabioyo looked like strangers last weekend, leaving space between them time and again that Everton continually exploited.

Vardy will make their lives a nightmare this evening, and things could get messy. Fulham's potential saving grace is that boss Scott Parker will know exactly what to expect from Leicester and will have been drilling defensive discipline into his players' heads all week. Will it work?

Our prediction: Leicester 3-1 Fulham

