Jamie Vardy's last-gasp, corner flag-splintering winner against Sheffield United last weekend ended a run of two domestic games without a win, and Brendan Rodgers will hope his men can keep pace with the leaders in the Premier League title race.

Brighton have played nice football so far this season without always being rewarded with points.

They occupy 16th going into this one but know that a victory would help bridge the gap between themselves and the security of mid-table.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Brighton on TV?

Leicester v Brighton will take place on Sunday 13th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Brighton will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Man City, which kicks off this Saturday.

How to live stream Leicester v Brighton online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Leicester v Brighton team news

Leicester: The Foxes' injury woes are steadily clearing up, but they're still without four defensive aces ahead of this one.

Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu are all ruled out, but closing in on returns, while Timothy Castagne is a doubt.

Brighton: Florin Andone and Adam Lallana remain in the physio room, while Davy Propper, Alexis Mac Allister, Christian Walton and Jose Izquierdo are all doubts to feature.

Neal Maupay was quickly restored to the bench last weekend following an injury, but he should be fit to start here.

Our prediction: Leicester v Brighton

Vardy really is the difference-maker going into this showdown.

Neither side boasts an array of cut-throat attackers who will take every opportunity that falls their way, Brighton in particular. The Seagulls have been made to rue big missed chances in recent weeks.

However, Vardy, as proven yet again last weekend, simply doesn't miss in those clutch moments with the pressure heaped on his shoulders. Expect Leicester's patchwork defence to be given a run around, but expect their talisman to dig deep and stick another three points on the board.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-1 Brighton

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.