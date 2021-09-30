What channel is Legia Warsaw v Leicester Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester continue their Europa League campaign with a trip to face Legia Warsaw in Poland this evening.

The Foxes drew the first of their Europa League fixtures on TV against Italian giants Napoli. Fans will have been disappointed to throw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 but, in the context of Napoli’s table-topping Serie A form, they should recognise it as a strong point in Group C.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are placed in an awkward group, but one that they really should qualify from if they win the games they’re expected to – starting with this one.

Leicester are off the pace in the Premier League table with three defeats in their opening six matches to leave them in 13th, but Rodgers has proven himself incredibly capable of steering the ship into fruitful waters.

Legia Warsaw have taken an early lead in the group following a dramatic 1-0 win over Spartak Moscow in the first game. Lirim Kastrati scored a 91st-minute winner away from home to secure the points.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Legia Warsaw v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Legia Warsaw v Leicester?

Legia Warsaw v Leicester will take place on Thursday 30th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Legia Warsaw v Leicester will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Tottenham v Mura in the Europa Conference League.

What TV channel is Legia Warsaw v Leicester on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:15pm.

How to live stream Legia Warsaw v Leicester online

Legia Warsaw v Leicester team news

Legia Warsaw predicted XI: Miszta; Jedrzejczyk, Wieteska, Nawrocki, Mladenovic; Josue, Slisz, Martins; Lopes, Muci; Emreli

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Soumare, Tielemans; Perez, Maddison, Barnes; Daka

Legia Warsaw v Leicester odds

Our prediction: Legia Warsaw v Leicester

Leicester have started the season in underwhelming form considering they are the reigning FA Cup and Community Shield champions.

In fairness to the Foxes, they have gone up against West Ham, Man City and Brighton in their opening fixtures, all of whom currently reside in the top seven. It hasn’t been a simple start.

However, if Leicester boast any ambition to build on their top five finishes of the last two seasons and go deep into a European competition, this is the sort of encounter they simply have to win.

Our prediction: Legia Warsaw 1-2 Leicester (15/2 at bet365)

