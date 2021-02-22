What channel is Leeds v Southampton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds and Southampton meet for the first time this season in a rescheduled encounter originally set for mid-January but shifted back due to COVID-19.

Advertisement

The hosts head into the tie having lost their last two Premier League fixtures, which coincides with the absence of key man Kalvin Phillips.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa will also have to make do without his metronome in midfield on Tuesday but does have centre-back Diego Llorente available, which could see a reshuffle within the XI.

Saints, meanwhile, ended a run of six successive Premier League defeats with a 1-1 draw against top-four hopefuls Chelsea on Saturday.

And boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will be hoping for another resolute performance from his troops in West Yorkshire.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Southampton on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Leeds v Southampton on TV?

Leeds v Southampton will take place on Tuesday 23rd February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Southampton will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Man Utd, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Saturday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Leeds v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Leeds v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Leeds v Southampton team news

Leeds: Bielsa is again without Phillips, while the influential Rodrigo is also absent through injury.

There are no fresh injury blows for the Whites, who still have Ian Poveda and Robin Koch sidelined. Tyler Roberts could earn another start behind frontman Patrick Bamford.

Southampton: Stuart Armstrong may be fit to feature here, although Ibrahima Diallo, Theo Walcott and Kyle Walker-Peters are out.

Hasenhuttl will likely keep Takumi Minamino in the side after his impressive run of form.

Leeds v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leeds (23/20) Draw (13/5) Southampton (11/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Leeds v Southampton

Leeds will look to resurrect their form on Tuesday after two sluggish performances in the Premier League, and should take their chance against a Saints side that is still not quite back to its fighting best.

The likes of Che Adams and Danny Ings could sting Leeds’ defence, which is always susceptible to conceding.

But the hosts should apply enough pressure on their visitors at Elland Road to eventually break Southampton down, especially with Bamford and Raphinha causing havoc.

Our prediction: Leeds 3-2 Southampton (22/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.