What channel is Leeds v Liverpool Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool head to Elland Road for a firecracker showdown against Leeds in the only game on the Premier League TV schedule this Sunday.

The Reds have started the season in assured form, looking far more like their title-winning selves from 2019/20 than last term’s weary, battle-worn outfit.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have dispatched Burnley and Norwich with expected ease but were left frustrated by a resilient Chelsea side last time out at Anfield.

They will hope to build an early head of steam in a division where Tottenham are the only team to boast a 100 per cent winning record so far.

Standing in their way, a Leeds unit that is yet to return to speed following the summer break. Marcelo Bielsa’s breathless warriors have their eyes set on the top 10 or even a foray back into European competition, but they’ll need to improve following an abject start to 2021/22.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Liverpool?

Leeds v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 12th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Chelsea v Aston Villa at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Leeds v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leeds v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Leeds v Liverpool team news

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Koch, Dallas; Costa, Hernandez, Phillips, Klich, Harrison; Rodrigo

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Leeds v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Leeds v Liverpool

These two sides played out a stunning seven-goal thriller at Anfield when they met on the delayed opening day of last season. The sides meet on Sunday exactly one year on from that encounter which finished 4-3 to Liverpool.

Expect another entertaining showdown between two teams who don’t really know how to play football any other way.

Leeds will return to form and the addition of Dan James from Man Utd will help speed that process along, but they could be in for another tough afternoon against the Reds.

Our prediction: Leeds 1-2 Liverpool (17/2 at bet365)

