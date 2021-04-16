What channel is Leeds v Liverpool Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds host Liverpool in the latest round of Premier League fixtures in what is sure to be a breathless encounter between two sides renowned for their lung-busting attitudes to how football should be played.

Liverpool brought plenty of intensity to the table against Real Madrid during the midweek Champions League clashes, a return to a more familiar performance from Jurgen Klopp’s swashbuckling Reds.

Their form appears to have turned a corner in recent weeks, or at least in part, and Liverpool will still have their eyes set on a top four finish that would represent a successful, albeit messy, season should they achieve it.

Leeds are enjoying a fine run of form after drawing with Chelsea and recording wins against Fulham, Sheffield United and, most impressively, Manchester City.

Stuart Dallas found the net twice, including in the final minute, to topple the league leaders at the Etihad last weekend following a remarkable performance from Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Liverpool on TV?

Leeds v Liverpool will take place on Monday 19th April 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 12pm.

How to live stream Leeds v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Leeds v Liverpool team news

Leeds: Jack Harrison is back among the squad after missing last week’s game against his parent club.

Liam Cooper will miss the game through suspension after being sent off against City, with Pascal Struijk expected to replace him at the back. Raphinha and Rodrigo have struggled with knocks, but the former is expected to be fit to play.

Liverpool: The current injury list looks like this: Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson all out, with Curtis Jones listed as a doubt.

Diogo Jota looks nailed-on for a return to the starting XI here after starting the Champions League tie from the bench. Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum are battling for a place alongside Fabinho in the midfield.

Leeds v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Leeds v Liverpool

Liverpool have gone 13 Premier League games without a draw, while just three of Leeds’ league fixtures have ended in stalemate this season.

On paper, this one looks like it could be a close battle, but both teams have fallen into an ‘all or nothing’ pattern in 2020/21.

Leeds have been excellent in recent weeks, but without Liam Cooper marshalling their defence, they may be slightly more liable to leaking goals, and that could hand Liverpool an opportunity to capitalise.

Our prediction: Leeds 1-2 Liverpool (17/2 at bet365)

