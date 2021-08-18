What channel is Leeds v Everton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds will hope for a smoother second outing of the season after a chastising return to Premier League duty on the opening weekend.

The Yorkshire side were demolished 5-1 by rivals Manchester United following a masterpiece performance from Paul Pogba, who recorded four assists on the day.

Marcelo Bielsa will continue to trust the relentless formula that dragged Leeds into the big time in the first place and kept them there last season.

Everton kicked off their campaign with a much-needed victory to dispel some of the clouds that have gathered over Goodison Park in recent times.

The appointment of Liverpool icon Rafael Benitez as manager and a subsequent slew of underwhelming signings have been met with anger from fans, but their win over Southampton on the opening weekend will have taken the edge of the situation going into this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Everton on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Everton on TV?

Leeds v Everton will take place on Saturday 21st August 2021.

Check out our Premier League TV schedule and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Everton will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Chelsea at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leeds v Everton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Leeds v Everton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Leeds v Everton team news

Leeds predicted XI: TBC

Everton predicted XI: TBC

Leeds v Everton odds

Our prediction: Leeds v Everton

Leeds are gearing up to play their first Premier League match in front of a packed crowd at Elland Road for the first time since 2004 and they will be determined to put on a show for the fans.

We know exactly how they will set out to play, but need the likes of Raphinha and Jack Harrison to step up and deliver big performances to supply Patrick Bamford up front.

However, that won’t be easy against an Everton team with Benitez at the helm. He will make the Toffees tough to beat.

Our prediction: Leeds 1-1 Everton (13/2 at bet365)

