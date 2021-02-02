What channel is Leeds v Everton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds host Everton in an unpredictable encounter as part of the midweek Premier League fixtures. Both teams experienced unexpected results at the weekend, though not in the same positive way.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds stunned Leicester in a 3-1 victory, with Patrick Bamford scoring once and setting up two during a masterclass performance.

The result took Leeds up to 12th with 29 points on the board, a tally that – at this stage of the season – looks strong enough to stay afloat.

On the other hand, Everton fell to a shocking 2-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle who arrived at Goodison Park on the back of a terrible run of form and rock-bottom confidence.

Carlo Ancelotti must ensure his men refocus or their bright season may be in danger of fizzling out in the second half of 2020/21.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Everton on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Everton on TV?

Leeds v Everton will take place on Wednesday 3rd February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Everton will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Tottenham v Chelsea.

What TV channel is Leeds v Everton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Leeds v Everton online

Leeds v Everton team news

Leeds: Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Gaetano Berardi and Adam Forshaw are all out.

Bamford suffered a dead leg against Leicester but is expected to be fit to play here, while Rodrigo and Raphinha are also doubts.

Everton: The Toffees remain without Allan in midfield, while keeper Jordan Pickford will miss out through a rib injury.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Niels Nkounkou and Fabian Delph remain long-term absentees, but new signing Josh King could feature on the bench.

Leeds v Everton odds

Our prediction: Leeds v Everton

Leeds are an all-or-nothing team with nine wins and nine losses to their name so far. They veer from sublime to ridiculous, occasionally in the same game.

Everton were looking solid, but a recent run of awkward fixtures has undone them.

Expect a tight one here. The old cliche of ‘anything could happen’ is more applicable here than most occasions, but goals shouldn’t be hard to come by.

Our prediction: Leeds 2-2 Everton (12/1 at bet365)

